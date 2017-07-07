Gathering Hope connects women to resources and community after pregnancy and infant loss.
We are a collection of people who have been touched by pregnancy and/or infant loss and have committed ourselves to connecting families to the available resources, communities and support structures to help bring about healing and comfort.
Mission Statement:
Igniting hope through Christ, equipping strength, and gathering community for survivors of miscarriage and infant loss.
Gathering Hope Board: Michelle Parker, Jennifer Hoover, Carol Vantine, Brad Vantine, Amy Couser, Justin Lauderdale, Kim Brown, Peyton Lauderdale, and Laura LaRiviere (not pictured)